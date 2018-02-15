Outdoors notebook

The second annual event is free, sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Tennessee Fur Harvesters.

The camp offers instructions on various types of trapping and pelt preparation.

Registration information is available on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

License reminder: Hunting/fishing licenses expire Feb. 28 and the TWRA issues a reminder that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a Hunter Education Class in order to get a license.

Information about the Hunters Ed classes, including on-line classes, is posted on tnwildlife.org

A wide range of license options is available, including Lifetime Licenses which vary in cost according to age.

Detailed information is available on the TWRA website and in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.

Turkey show: The 42nd annual National Wild Turkey Federation’s Convention and Sport Show will be held at Opryland Hotel and Convention Center Feb. 14-18.

There will be over 750 booths, seminars, turkey-calling contests, auctions and raffles.

A concert by country star Josh Turner will be held in conjunction with the Feb. 17 awards ceremony.

Various ticket and event packages are available. For ticket details and a schedule of events visit nwft.org/convention.

Hunting comment deadline: Feb. 15 is the deadline for hunters to submit comments and suggestions about next season’s regulations to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They can be mailed to:

Hunting Season Comments

TWRA Wildlife Division

P.O. Box 40747

Nashville, Tn. 37204

Or email: TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov

Elk comments: The TWRA is also soliciting comments about its ongoing elk-restoration program. For details visit tnwildlife.org

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Feb. 14-18: Wild turkey convention, Opryland

Feb. 28: squirrel, rabbit, quail seasons end

Feb. 28: hunting/ fishing licenses expire

March 31-May 13: turkey season

