Shed hunting fun, open year-round

They were “sheds” that naturally dropped from the buck’s head, to be re-grown during the summer.

“I’ve always been fascinated by deer,” says Tucker of Lafayette, one of a growing number of shed hunters around the country.

“I remember the first deer I ever saw,” he says. “I was being taken to kindergarten by my mother and we saw a deer standing by the road. I was intrigued by it. I started looking at pictures in books, and over the years I read everything I could about them.

“In the fall and winter I deer hunt, and I study them year-round. By knowing their habits I know where to look for sheds.”

Finding a shed is not easy, especially in weedy fields and forests.

“It’s like looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack – only harder,” Tucker says. “A shed antler looks like the limbs and sticks that cover the ground. They blend in so well that it’s hard to see them.”

Tucker has a reputation as an expert shed hunter, and attributes his to knowing where to look and putting in long hours searching.

“I average walking 11 miles per shed,” he says. “I improve my chances by knowing my deer, and where to look. If somebody thinks they can just go out and wander around awhile and find sheds, they’ll be disappointed. I work at it, and still usually find only about 10 a year.”

Sheds come in all sizes, because bucks of every age shed their antlers annually – from little spikes to big mossy-racks. (Antlers are shed annually and grow back, unlike horns which remain attacked the skull for the lifetime of the animal.)

“If I find a big shed rack it makes me mad,” Tucker says, “because that means I missed a big buck during deer season.”

In Tennessee bucks generally start to shed their antlers in February. Tucker starts shed-hunting in mid-February, and says timing in important.

“If you search an area too early, the antlers may not have been shed and you’ll be wasting your time,” he explains. “And if you wait too late, squirrels, mice and chipmunks will often gnaw them up.”

How late is too late depends on several factors, Tucker says.

“In an area where there aren’t a lot of squirrels a shed might last seven, eight years,” he says. “But a squirrel in search of calcium can eat a shed up in a day’s time.”

Searching along the edge of fields can be productive because the antlers are easier to spot. And when one shed is found, the second is often – but not always -- in the same area because both sides tend to be shed around the same time.

Some shed hunters use the antlers in arts and crafts, with knife handles among the most common. Tucker uses some of his for knife handles and also made a unique “antler-tree’’ for Christmas.

“I just like to look at them, study them, and imagine the deer they came from,” he says.

“I really don’t do much with them other than that. For me, the enjoyment of shed hunting is being outdoors, looking for them. Every one you find is different and special.”

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.