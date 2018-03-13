Outdoors notebook

Lebanon’s Clarence dies, an official with the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association, said the furs sold for approximately $9,000.

One pleasant surprise was the rise in coyote fur, which brought as much as $40 for a quality pelt. Prime bobcat pelts brought much as $60. Coon pelts were down, bringing as low as $2.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency supports trapping as a means of controlling the state’s predator population.

…

Boater sentenced: A boat operator convicted of being drunk and impaired in a 2015 fatal accident on Tellico Lake has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency personnel who worked the accident were involved in the court case and provided vital testimony for the prosecution.

The TWRA continues to crack down on impaired boaters. Boating under the influence carries similar penalties as driving under the influence and becomes more of a concern every year as area lakes grow more congested.

…

License reminder: The TWRA issues a reminder that hunting and fishing licenses expired Feb. 28. Licenses can be purchased on-line or at most outdoors outlets.

The Tennessee Fishing Guide contains a list of license options and costs, along with regulations and requirements.

…

Cedar City Gun Club: Kerry Hale broke 47 of 50 targets to win the weekly trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

…

Deer import changes: The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission has made changes in regulations regarding importation of deer and elk carcasses due to increased concerns about Chronic Wasting Disease.

From now on the import regulations will include all states, and Canadian provinces, not just those in which EHD have been confirmed.

…

Waterfowl seasons: The Commission made no major changes in next season’s waterfowl season and regulations. Details about the chances are posted on tnwildlife.org and will also be available in this fall’s Waterfowl Guide.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

April 22: Earth Day

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to a.reed@lebanondemocrat.com.