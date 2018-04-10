Outdoors notebook

The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

Sometimes the field on which the camera is focused is vacant, other times it is filled with grazing and bedded elk.

Officers honored: Two Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency boating officers whose districts include Percy Priest Lake and Old Hickory Lake have been named Boating Officers of the Year.

Nathan Karch and Melvin McLerran received the honor for their work during 2017.

BOW workshop: the annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 1-3 in Crossville. Women 18 and older can enroll for classes in a wide variety of outdoors activities, from fly fishing to cooking and deer and turkey hunting.

The fee is $224 and includes lodging.

For more information contact TWRA official Don Hosse at 615-781-6541 or visit tnwildlife.org

Cedar City Gun Club: Kerry Hale shot the top round of 46 at the Cedar City Gun Club’s weekly trap shoot.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

April 22: Earth Day

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.