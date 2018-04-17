Kelsey finally gets her gobbler

And again.

The third time was a charm for Mt. Juliet teenager Kelsey Morgan who struck out on her first two turkey hunts the past two years, but finally hit a home run on her third attempt.

Hunting with her dad Justin and host Roy Denney on Roy’s Gladeville farm, Kelsey bagged a big gobbler a frosty early-morning hunt.

Making the hunt even more memorable: her dad also collected a bird.

“She never gave up and I’m really proud of her,” said Justin, who bid for the hunt during a Wilson County Friends of NRA fund-raiser. Roy auctions off a turkey hunt every year to help support the local chapter.

“I’m glad she finally got a bird,” Roy said. “We had hunted hard on the other two hunts but Kelsey not only didn’t get a shot, we didn’t even see any turkeys. It was great to see her perseverance pay off. Seeing how excited she was made my season.”

“Roy seemed relieved that I finally got one,” Kelsey said with a laugh. “When we climbed out of the blind he gave me a big hug.”

Kelsey admitted she was “pretty discouraged” after going on hunts in 2016 and 2017 with no luck.

On top of those past frustrations, her April 7 hunt came amid a near-record cold snap. Pre-dawn temperatures shivered in the 30’s with snow flurries in the forecast.

Kelsey said it was a tough wakeup call.

“To be honest, I almost didn’t go,” she said. “My dad had to pry me out of the bed. But once I got up and got moving I was OK. I’ve always enjoyed being outdoors with my dad.”

Earlier in the week Roy had scouted a flock of birds and set up a pop-up blind in a field next to a wooded roosting area. Sometimes the turkeys would fly down in an adjacent field and drift way in the wrong direction.

This time they cooperated.

“Just after dawn they flew down in the field where we were set up,” Roy said. “They moved off, but a eventually a hen came our way and drew the gobblers back toward us.”

When the first longbeard got in range, Roy told Kelsey to take the shot. She did, and the gobbler went flopping.

A second gobbler strutted into range, and Justin shot. His first shot missed, but his second connected, for a father/daughter double.

“I kidded my dad about having to take two shots while I needed only one,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey, 18, is home-schooled by her mom Kelly and bound for Lipscomb University this fall. Meanwhile, she plans to do more hunting.

“We have some land that has turkeys on it and I’d like to bag another one,” she said. “I’m ready to go again.”

Kelsey plans to have the tail-fan and 8-inch beard of her first gobbler mounted as a memento of the hunt.

“It was really exciting,” she said. “It’s an experience I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”