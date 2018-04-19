Outdoors notebook

For information call Jody Jenkins at 615-761-4793.

Duck stamp: A 16-year-old Chattanooga girl’s painting of a northern pintail won this year’s duck stamp contest. Alana Clark’s entry was judged best in the annual contest sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The collectors’ stamp is now on sale, with proceeds going to national waterfowl conservation.

For information about the stamp, or how to enter future TWRA art contests, visit tnwildlife.org

Elk viewing: The TWRA has set up an “elk cam” that provides live viewing of elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

Sometimes the field on which the camera is trained is vacant, other times it is filled with grazing and bedding elk.

Outdoors women: the annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 1-3 in Crossville. Women 18 and older can enroll for classes in a wide variety of outdoors activities, from fly fishing to cooking, camping and deer and turkey hunting.

The fee is $224 and includes lodging.

For more information contact TWRA official Don Hosse at 615-781-6541 or visit tnwildlife.org

Cedar City Gun Club: Aaron Mason broke 49 of 50 targets to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

For information about club activities or the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team, contact Kerry Hale at 615-519-2934.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

March 31-May 13: turkey season

May 10: Cedar Roost banquet

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

