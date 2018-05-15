Outdoors notebook

Additional tags for the gun hunt, archery hunt and youth hunt will be issued by a random draw as done in the past.

Each raffle ticket costs $10, and there is no limit on how many tickets an individual can purchase.

In addition to receiving a tag for a bull elk, the winner of the raffle will also receive a big-game hunting rifle and scope, a package valued at $1,000.

Proceeds go to support the state’s ongoing elk-restoration program.

…

Perfect round: Kerry Hale broke 50 of 50 targets to win last week’s trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.

Ben Schade, who founded the Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap shooting team, led the Seniors division.

…

Elk viewing: the TWRA has set up an “elk cam” for viewing elk on an East Tennessee Wildlife Management Area. The cam can be accessed on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org

Outdoors women: the annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) workshop will be held June 1-3 in Crossville. Women 18 and older can enroll for classes in a wide variety of outdoors activities, from fly fishing to cooking, camping and deer and turkey hunting.

The fee is $224 and includes lodging.

For more information contact TWRA official Don Hosse at 615-781-6541 or visit tnwildlife.org.

…

Young outdoorsmen: the TWRA and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will sponsor the Tennessee Outdoors Youth Summit (TOYS) in Crossville July 15-20.

All Tennessee high school students are eligible for the workshop, which offers instruction in activities ranging from fishing, boating and camping to skeet shooting and photography.

For information contact Lacey Lane at 615-831-9311, Ext. 114, or visit the Wildlife Resources Foundation website.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

May 13: turkey season ends

May 19-June 10: spring squirrel season

June 9-15: Free Fishing Week

PHOTOS WELCOME: Share your favorite outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by e-mailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.