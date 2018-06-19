Bear problems could be bruin

Although black bear attacks are rare, they do happen. An attack on a hiker in the foothills of the Smokies a few years ago was fatal, and another attack left a second hiker badly injured.

As Tennessee’s bear population has exploded in recent years, so has the number of encounters. Most of the bear problems are minor nuisances – scattering garbage, destroying bird feeders and occasionally breaking into a car, tent or cabin.

But bears are unpredictable. Each one is an individual, and there is no way to predict exactly how a particular one may react to any given situation.

For 30 years some friends and I spent a couple of weeks every summer fishing in a remote area of Ontario, Canada. Bears were everywhere. They would sit on the bank and watch us fish, hoping to scrounge a leftover. They constantly prowled around the cabin, attracted by the smells of cooking.

One night I walked out of the cabin onto the screened-in porch and literally bumped into a bear that had climbed up to pilfer any food that might be available. The night was as black as the bear, and I didn’t know it was there until it suddenly gave a “woof!” and tore off through the screen door. I went in the other direction.

The outfitter who operated the remote fly-in outpost constantly reminded us not to clean fish around the cabin or leave garbage strewn about. He said if we did, we’d be up to our ears in bears. Every afternoon we would haul all fish scraps and garbage out to an island in the lake – Gut Island, as it was christened – and dump it for the gulls and eagles to clean up.

Occasionally a bear would swim out to island and join the birds for a snack.

The point of the story is this: we became so accustomed to having bears around us that we tended to ignore them. Sometimes we’d walk down a trail to the lake and pass within a few yards of a bear – close enough to see the skeeters buzzing around its nose.

That wasn’t smart. At any moment one of the bears could have decided we’d make a tasty meal, or panic and charge because it somehow felt threatened. Or it could be a nervous mama with a cub nearby, or a bear with a stashed food item we got too close to.

Luckily, none of our group was ever bothered by a bear – other than getting the daylights scared out of us when we tripped over one in the dark. But one year after we returned home from a trip we got a letter from the outfitter with a newspaper clipping enclosed:

A fisherman among a group staying at our cabin after we departed was mauled by a bear. The mauling wasn’t fatal, but it was serious. Game wardens couldn’t explain why the bear attacked.

It was chilling to recall how many times I’d strolled past bears – maybe that very one – without giving them a second thought.

As bears expand their territory into Middle Tennessee, increased encounters are likely. The TWRA warns the public not to approach a bear. Back away, go indoors and notify TWRA or law enforcement officials.

Chances are, 99 out of 100 bears you encounter won’t bother you.

It’s that 100thone you have to worry about.

Larry Woody is The Democrat’s outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.