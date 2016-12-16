Law enforcement officials celebrate the life of a fallen officer

Webber was laid to rest Thursday following a lengthy illness. Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said earlier this week he lost a close friend.

“We’re like a family here,” Bryan said. “He started in 1974, so he had years of service to the citizens of this county. It’s sad that he’s gone.”

Using the hashtag #WilsonCountyStrong, the Facebook page for the sheriff’s office posted a thank you to everyone in the community who came together in honor of Webber.

“The WCSO would like to sincerely thank everyone for all of the calls, messages and prayer that were given during the last couple of days,” the post said. “Lt. Webber’s legacy that he leaves behind will always be remembered and the impact he made within this community. We would also like to give a special thanks to the Lebanon Police Department, Mt. Juliet Police Department, Watertown Police Department, Lebanon Fire, WEMA and the local wrecker services for their assistance in answering calls and participation during [Thursday’s] funeral service.”

The Lebanon Police Department made a post of its own on Facebook about Webber’s passing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Lt. Ray Webber, both by blood and those in blue,” the post said. “Thank you for your service and commitment to our community.”