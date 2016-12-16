Mt. Juliet man arrested for vehicle burglaries

James Hudson, 41, was charged with vehicle burglary on Dec. 7 and held in Wilson County Jail on $35,000 bail bond, according to booking records. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in custody.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office acted on information given to them by a concerned citizen about a suspect thought to be living at Shelly Drive.

After a records check of the suspect, it was revealed that the suspect, Hudson, had an outstanding arrest warrant for unrelated break-ins in Lebanon.

Acting on the arrest warrant, detectives searched the Shelly Drive home and found several items previously reported as stolen by victims in vehicle break-ins. Hudson was temporarily living in the Shelly Drive residence with family members.

“It is important to note that a majority of the vehicles that were unlawfully entered and items were taken from were unlocked,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

“It is vital that residents of Wilson County ensure that their vehicles are secured and items of any value are not left in plain view. If a person that resorts to this type of criminal act for whatever reason sees something of value in your vehicle, the likelihood of the suspect using force to obtain the valuable item goes up tremendously.”

Bryan also applauded the citizen who came forward with information.

“Citizens within any neighborhood are often the eyes and ears of law enforcement. If you see something concerning, call your local law enforcement agency immediately,” Bryan said.

“In this case specifically, if a concerned citizen would not have called and forwarded this information, our suspect would likely still be committing these vehicle burglaries. Thank you to our citizens for remaining diligent, and assisting in the arrest of the suspect.”

Evidence of the case will be presented to a Wilson County grand jury in coming weeks. The grand jury will make a decision as to whether to indict Hudson.