Deputies catch suspects with gun, drugs in stolen car

Smith stopped a vehicle around the 200 block of East Adams Street in Lebanon. As Smith left the suspects’ vehicle to run their information, they fled and led deputies on a chase through a creek off of South Cumberland Street and was eventually stopped at 212 N. Cumberland St.

The driver, identified as Richard Bohanon, of Bethpage, along with a woman passenger, Miranda Harp, also of Bethpage, were arrested and taken to the Wilson County Jail. Bohanon was charged with possession of a schedule III drugs, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting and evading arrest, among other charges. Harp was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"I commend the quick actions taken by Deputy Smith and the responding officers," said Sheriff Robert Bryan. "We were able to take the suspects into custody without any injuries, and our ongoing training for these type of situations proved worthy."