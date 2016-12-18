Standoff ends without incident in Mt. Juliet

Media Update from the Fieldstone Ct Scene https://t.co/6rjSROHDhb — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 18, 2016

According to Mt. Juliet police Lt. Tyler Chandler, dispatchers received a 911 call at 6:05 p.m. from family members who said the 21-year-old man threatened to kill them with a firearm. The family members got out of the home at 3011 Fieldstone Court in Park Glen before police arrived, and officers made contact with the man.

“Officers made contact with the man who had a handgun in his hand,” Chandler said. “Officers asked him to put the handgun down, and he continued to hold the handgun in his hand. Officers de-escalated the situation, got out of the immediate area, set up a safety perimeter and kept things calm and awaited other resources to arrive.”

Chandler said the department’s special response team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

“While they were waiting, the man came out with the handgun in his hand and continued to threaten officers,” he said. “They had great restraint and remained in their safe zone and waited for more resources to arrive.

“Both teams responded to the scene and began to do the work they are trained to do. Crisis negotiators made contact with the man inside and talked with him for a period of time.”

After about an hour and 35 minutes, Chandler said the man decided he would come out of the home unarmed and meet with officers. Police took him into custody at 7:40 p.m., and he was taken to a nearby hospital for psychological evaluation.

“Ultimately we care about everyone,” Chandler said. “We care about our officers. We care about the individual inside. We don’t want the situation to escalate to where any of us has to use any type of force.

“This subject was threatening to harm himself and also threatening to harm officers, hoping one of those officers would return and further harm him in trying to stop whatever action he had.”

Chandler said charges are pending an investigation into what happened inside the home prior to officers arriving. He said there was no indication the man was intoxicated. The man’s name was not released.

Chandler said police used the Nixle alert system to send messages asking neighbors to stay inside their homes and away from exterior walls and windows during the standoff. He said this was due to the man’s access to a rifle.