Two Mt. Juliet neighborhoods struck by car burglars targeting unlocked cars

Using the advantage of darkness and likelihood they will find unlocked cars, burglars took to the Willoughby Station and Mt. Vernon Estates neighborhoods pulling on door handles. Upon finding an unlocked door, police said the thieves entered the car and took anything of value they could find.

The unknown burglars took money, debit cards, gifts, a backpack, laptop computer and several other items. In addition, locked glove compartments were damaged as the burglars worked to gain access to the contents inside. The specific streets affected by the burglaries include Sydney Terrace and West Wilson Boulevard.

Residents are urged to remove all valuables from their cars and ensure doors are locked. Also, homeowners are asked to check their outdoor surveillance video footage to see if any suspects were caught on camera operating in the area.

Police offered a $500 cash reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to the conviction of the offenders responsible for the crimes.

Anyone with any information regarding the burglaries are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.