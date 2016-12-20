Sheriff's Reports and most wanted

Sept. 26

Kristin Olivia Howell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Tarskii Kelo Jones, 39, of Antioch, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mandy Jo Maddox, 38, of Castillian Springs, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Anthony Owens, 45, of Alexandria, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Mark Curtis Rand, 20, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Olivia Presley Tankersly, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shaquan Lee Weber, 21, of Madison, was held for court.

Amber Nicole Wylemans, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sept. 27

Carlisha Lashelle Bishop, 25, of Madison, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and one count of assault.

Jeremy David Fiechter, 25, of Old Hickory, was charged with three counts of failure to appear, one count of misdemeanor evading arrest, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and giving false information to an officer.

Barney Sinclair Francisco, 57, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Nichole Rene Graham, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs, failure to appear, domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of drugs and parole violation.

Edward Lee Judkins, 54, of Smithville, was charged with bringing contraband into jail.

Consuella Semone Keeley, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Robert Allen Lannom, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Larry Lee Lemay, 44, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Radley Kirk Loggins, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of harassment.

Katherine Suzanne Persich, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Michale Wayne Reeves, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with rape of a child.

Jessica Adriana Reynolds, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

William Lee Richardson, 26, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Sasha Nicolette Saunders, 28, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

John Wesley Shelton, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.