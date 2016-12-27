Sheriff’s office offers New Year’s Eve Safe Ride Program

According to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, New Year’s Eve revelers can call 615-444-1412 and ask for a safe ride home from any part of Wilson County.

The sheriff’s office, along with many counties throughout Tennessee with similar programs, have seen a decline in accidents with injuries, deaths and arrests associated with drinking and driving since the program was implemented in a joint effort to make the roadways safer.

“This does not include a ride to another party or any stops on the way home,” Bryan said. “We just want to make sure all of our citizens are safe on the roads. We have seen a lot of success in this program and the number of calls we get for a safe ride has increased every year.”

Maj. Mike Hale, who took over the program this year, said the sheriff’s office provides the service through its Wilson County reserve officers, all of whom volunteer their time. Maj. Gary Keith began the Safe Ride program several years ago.

Deputies and volunteers have already begun posting information throughout the county to ensure people know the service is available.

“We encourage everyone in Wilson County to have a good time ringing in the New Year, but we just want to make sure everyone out there does so in a safe manner,” Bryan said. “This is one of the most important decisions you can make when it comes to drinking and driving. It is not safe for you or anyone on the streets if you decide to drive after drinking alcohol, even a small amount. All it takes is a single phone call to get a ride home. Please take advantage of it.”