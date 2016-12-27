Teen injured in shooting incident

According to Lt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the 16-year-old and two other juveniles were apparently playing with a weapon outside when it was accidentally discharged and the victim was shot in the neck.

Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and immediately began assisting the victim, who was quickly transported to TriStar Summit Medical Center via ambulance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigation was still open, Moore said. Deputies, detectives and Sheriff Robert Bryan were among those who arrived at the scene after the call came through dispatch.