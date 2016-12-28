Teen shooting victim released from hospital

“He is very lucky,” Bryan said.

The juvenile and two other boys were apparently playing with a handgun at 515 Davis Corners Road on Tuesday afternoon when it went off and the victim was struck in the neck.

Initially, the other boys indicated another person came to the home and fired a gun at the victim and left. Detectives realized the story was inconsistent when interviewing witnesses. The boys eventually admitted to the accidental shooting.

Detectives found a handgun hidden outside the home. The victim was taken via ambulance to TriStar Summit Medical Center, and from there LifeFlight took him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Bryan said charges in the incident are forthcoming, although exactly what those charges are will not be known until the investigation concludes and is sent to the district attorney’s office.

“We are determining how they got the gun and who they got it from,” Bryan said.

“Additional charges are expected on additional people who may have had involvement in regards to the weapon.”