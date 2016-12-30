Lebanon police officer retires

Maggart recently served as one of the department’s Range Masters, a traffic unit patrolman and a courtroom officer.

Maggart had an extensive military and law enforcement career, which garnered him countless certifications, awards and accolades for his service.

The Lebanon Police Department posted photos and a short statement about Maggart’s retirement on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

“We will all miss Joe. We wish him well in his retirement and his journeys as he travels,” the post said. “Oh, and we wish Mrs. Maggart luck as well, having Joe around a lot more…but we imagine after 49 years of marriage, she pretty well knows how to handle him.”