Police seek bomb threat suspect

Mt. Juliet’s Police & Fire Communications Center was notified by store management in reference to a bomb threat. Police and fire units responded to the scene to secure the area and ensure a safe evacuation immediately.

Further investigation revealed that the caller phoned in a threat to harm the store by using explosives. After Gander Mountain was evacuated and the parking lot secured, explosive detection canines from Lebanon Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene to assist in ensuring the property was safe.

Officers and canines searched the store property, and it was deemed safe around 12:25 p.m. Detectives continue to investigate the source and are hoping to identify the caller.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org .