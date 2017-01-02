Lebanon police search for robbery suspect

A man entered Fast Break Market at 404 S. Cumberland St. at just after 7 p.m. and demanded the clerk give him money. He didn’t pull a weapon, but the clerk was scared, so she complied and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect then fled on foot toward Leeville Pike and South Maple Street.

The suspect was described as a black man in his late 30s or early 40s, about 6 feet tall with short hair. He was wearing jeans, and a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about the crime or who can identify the suspect may contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323. There is a $500 reward posted for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.