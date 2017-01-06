Lebanon police arrest woman for false report

According to Lebanon police, Lisa M. Adams, 37, called 911 to report she was robbed at knifepoint Nov. 18. She alleged the incident happened at or near the mailboxes of the Meadows Apartments near Tennessee Boulevard in Lebanon.

“After several interviews and hours spent investigating the claim, police discovered Adams made up the incident because she had a disagreement with the named suspect in the case,” said police spokesperson P.J. Hardy.

Adams was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with false report. According to booking records, Adams was released on $2,500 bond a few hours after her arrest.

Chief Mike Justice said he wanted to remind the community the department is committed to its citizens and will respond to all calls for help.

“However, when false reports are made, and police extend time, equipment and resources to respond to and investigate those false reports, those matters are taken very seriously,” Justice said. “False reporting of emergencies not only put responding officers' lives at risk, but the lives of those on the roadway. Traffic-related fatalities are the highest cause of on-duty deaths for police officers. The resources and hours spent investigating false claims are a waste of taxpayer money and take time and resources from those truly needing help.”