Two men arrested following Tuesday drug bust

Jeremy Gilchrist, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug (heroin) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Floyd Shane Bagsby, 31, of Nashville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Members of the Mt. Juliet Police Crime Suppression Unit and Metro-Nashville Police Hermitage Crime Suppression Unit, with the assistance from Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, began to investigate reports that drugs were being sold at the Mt. Juliet home.

According to a report from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, it became apparent to detectives in the past few months that heroin and methamphetamine was being sold from the property.

At about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, members of Mt. Juliet’s Crime Suppression Unit and Special Response Team, along with the Lebanon Police Department SWAT team, executed the warrant.

While tactical teams were entering the structures on the property, two distraction devices were used outside. Police received information that someone inside the home could be armed.

Old Lebanon Dirt Road was briefly closed while the teams operated, and nearby residents may have heard the sounds of small explosives when the distraction devices were used.

Detectives seized heroin and other unknown substances that will be analyzed, as well as syringes, a glass pipe, scales, plastic baggies, ammunition and a shotgun.

The investigation is on-going, according to a media release by the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

“We will not stand for an illegal drug distribution operation to be successful in our wonderful community,” stated police Chief James Hambrick.

“Today was a result of citizens caring about the safety of their community, putting faith into our department to properly investigate, and providing information to detectives so they could be successful in their efforts to stop the distribution of illegal drugs. Many agencies worked together in this effort, and our department appreciates their support.”

Following their arrests, Gilchrist and Bagsby were booked in Wilson County Jail.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gilchrist remained in custody, held on $3,500 bail bond. Bagsby was released Tuesday night.