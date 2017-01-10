Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Oct. 18

Janardo Jacinto Howell, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Perry Matthew King, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Serena Crystal King, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Gail Linder, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James Andrew Marsh, 27, of Bethpage, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ambir Linn Miller, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Shon Lewis Miller, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Nicholas Anthony Mitchell, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000, ten counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit, and identity theft.

Laura Ann Nelms, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremy Neil Perry, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Bobbie Jean Phillips, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Nicholas Allen Randall, 28, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremy James Roberts, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Darrell Cortez Searcy, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, drugs simple possession and two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Dereka Marie Smith, 29, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Michael Wayne Starks, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Maurice Linel Ward, 32, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Brandon Lee White, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Oct. 19

Brandon Lee Austin, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, drugs simple possession and parole violation.

Bruce Tyrell Burnett, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Shane Cooksey, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and criminal violation of probation.