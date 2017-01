Three deputies were promoted to the rank of corporal as of Monday afternoon: Steve Jones, Matt McPeak and Glenn Hamblen.

As the three deputies make the transition to corporal, they will assume the duties as first line supervisors to SROs they are assigned to and work under the discretion of their division sergeant.

Jones works with Carroll-Oakland Elementary School, McPeak works with Lebanon High School and Hamblen works with Coles Ferry Elementary School.