The suspect stole a purse from a vehicle at Kroger in Lebanon. Soon after that incident, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at Walmart in Mt. Juliet.

This person is also suspected of being involved with several other car burglaries in Lebanon and surrounding areas.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a black Infinity G35.

Anyone with information about the suspect or crime should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.