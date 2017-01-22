Vehicle burglary suspect charged

The incidents include the theft of a purse and fraudulent use of a credit card from Kroger in Lebanon, as well as a vehicle burglary that happened at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Lebanon.

Detectives tracked the suspect, identified as Randall H. Randolph, 27, of Lebanon, to the Rivergate Mall area, where a traffic stop was conducted, and Randolph was arrested.

Randolph was taken to Lebanon, interviewed and charged with two counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of theft of property.

He was booked in at Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond and remained there Monday.

Detectives plan to present additional cases to a Wilson County grand jury, to seek further indictments in the coming weeks.

Detectives believe Randolph is responsible for most of the recent vehicle burglaries, but Lebanon police still requests any information on anyone involved in the unrelated cases for which Randolph is not believed to be responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon Police Department at 625-444-2323.