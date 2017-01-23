Mt. Juliet man assaulted at presidential inauguration

Instead, a protester on the street near the gate to enter the inauguration assaulted Hayes, breaking his glasses and causing him to miss the ceremony.

Hayes, a Mt. Juliet resident and co-chairman of Trump’s campaign in Wilson County, did not sustain any significant injuries, and he was able to pin the attacker, later identified as Ian James Galope of Maryland, to the ground until police came to help.

Galope was arrested and charged with assault. He attacked Hayes after making remarks about the Trump hat Hayes was wearing at the time.

“We were taking a cab from the hotel to the inauguration,” Hayes said. “Protesters were all around, there were cars with windows broken out, a limo was on fire, there were fireworks being thrown into the air. It was a very unnerving experience.”

Hayes said his cab driver got close to the gate, but did not feel comfortable getting out.

“He told us how to get down to the gate,” Hayes said. “Walking down the street, there were several women and young children. A young man walked up to us, I was wearing a Trump hat, and he said ‘F-you, F-Trump, F-your hat.’ I ignored him because I was hoping nothing would come of the situation.”

After walking past, Hayes said, someone tapped him on the shoulder and told him that the man was charging toward Hayes.

“As I’m turning around, the guy is running at me full speed, still cussing me out, and he hit me and shattered my glasses,” Hayes said. “My first thought was ‘I don’t want this guy to hurt any of the women or children here’ and I quickly took him down to the ground and was able to get it under control while someone called over the police.”

While he awaited the police, Hayes noticed that Galope also wore glasses, and they had been knocked off during the incident. Hayes said he reach over and put the glasses into Galope’s coat pocket for him while he was pinned to the ground.

“I didn’t want to hurt him or anything, I just wanted to neutralize the situation,” Hayes said.

Before police arrived, members of the National Guard stood by to make sure the situation did not escalate. Hayes said other protesters had started to gather near the incident.

“I thank God for our military, our National Guard, because without them, I don’t know what might have happened,” Hayes said.

The incident happened before 11 a.m., and by the time the dust settled, the inauguration ceremony had concluded.

Still, Hayes said he enjoyed the rest of his weekend in the nation’s capitol. He said he hopes Galope can mature and learn from the incident.

“We all make mistakes in life, and hopefully he can grow from this experience,” Hayes said. “Once I go back (to Washington D.C. for the criminal court date), I will request to the judge that, if (Galope) can refund me for my glasses and take up come community service, that hopefully this will not be something permanent on his record. I hope he can take this anger he has and turn it into something positive and become a productive member of society.”