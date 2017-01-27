Police seek to identify elementary school burglary suspect

An unspecified amount of cash was taken, and a large amount of damage was done, according to reports from the Lebanon Police Department.

Photos of the suspect were captured on surveillance cameras during the incident, and police shared those photos on social media Friday.

The suspect is also wanted for questioning in relation to other local burglaries.

Anyone who can identify the suspect for provide any additional information about the crime should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or Detective Willmore at 615-453-4408.