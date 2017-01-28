Car crashes into building, catches fire

The incident happened just before 6 a.m., according to Mt. Juliet police. The car hit the back brick wall of SimplyCare primary care facility and caught fire. Two people inside the car sustained minor injuries in the wreck.

The facility’s sprinkler system, along with Mt. Juliet firefighters, put out the flames.

Mt. Juliet police spokesperson Tyler Chandler said the incident remained under investigation, including why the driver lost control of the car, and more information would be released once the investigation was complete.