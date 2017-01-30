Sheriff’s office to hold citizens academy

In the academy, participants will learn more about the sheriff’s office, including department procedures and how to make the community safer.

The class includes the following: crime scene investigation, DUI enforcement, felony vehicle stops, domestic violence, K-9 demonstration, jail and court tours, school resource division, Senior Citizen Awareness Network, self-defense tactics, simulation weapon tactic, SRT equipment and hostage negotiation, criminal and civil warrants, boat display and water safety and a ride-along with an officer.

The academy will be held at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Training Center from 6-9 p.m. Class meets each Tuesday for 12 weeks.

All applicants must pass a background check. There are no minimum physical requirements, and any citizen who lives or works in Wilson County is welcome.

To request and application, email citizensacademywc@gmail.com. For more information, visit http://wcso95.org/home/citizensacademy or https://www.facebook.com/wcsosheriffscitizensacademy.