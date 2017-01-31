Lebanon man charged with rape

Charles E. Denton, 33, was booked in Wilson County Jail at about 7:22 p.m., according to booking records. He was released Jan. 29 at about 7 a.m. after posting $20,000 bond.

The incident was reported on Jan. 7, according to Cpl. P.J. Hardy with the Lebanon Police Department.

According to officials with the Lebanon Police Department, more information about the case cannot be released to the public.

Denton is scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court for a preliminary hearing March 21.

Denton was previously charged with various weapons drug charges stemming from an incident in Lebanon in August 2016. He is also scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court March 31 for arraignment on those charges.