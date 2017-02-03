Ashe: Law enforcement will work together to make Super Bowl Sunday safe

Ashe appeared in a special media event in Nashville on Friday promoting safety on the Super Bowl weekend.

“The sheriffs and police chiefs in Tennessee, as well as Highway Patrol, have to use every resource available to us right now to combat drunk driving and impaired driving,” Ashe said.

“I mean, this is not a working relationship, this is a partnership, and so the sheriffs take this very seriously and we’ll use all of our resources assisting in road blocks, being visual.”

Ashe said law enforcement officials will treat Sunday as though it were a major holiday weekend.

“A lot of officers are going to not be home watching the ballgame,” he said. “We’re bringing in extra staff, so it’s going to be like a big holiday weekend. It’s not on the calendar, but we treat it like a major holiday.”

Ashe said it is imperative that agencies work together because of the amount of work it takes to keep the roads safe on a major weekend like the Super Bowl weekend.

“I don’t think any one agency can encompass all of the responsibility,” he said. “We just have to work together. Of course, the sheriffs have another unique perspective because if you’re arrested for impaired driving, you’re going to be visiting one of our facilities, because the sheriffs in Tennessee run the jails. And we don’t need any extra business, we don’t want any extra business. We’re prepared. Our booking rooms are prepared, our officers are prepared. Just don’t drink and drive. Stay home, get a designated driver and act responsibly.”

