Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Nov. 15

Terrance Monroe Stewart, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Thomas Gill Thompson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brittnay Marie Urmanski, 19, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of merchandise.

Nov. 16

Wade Garrett Arredondo, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Christopher Howard Belcher, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Labrandeon Jeral Brooks, 37, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jose Santos Castillo-Villalta, 36, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael James Douglas, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Earl Etter, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene.

Christian Wayne Fleming, 29, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Richard Nelson Keeney, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lynn Alan Langford, 51, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

Luchen Lance Laws, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Jay Loftis, 40, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Jose Armondo Martinez, 18, of Hamiltonn, was charged with driving without a license.

Danny Ray Oldham, 28, of Lavergne, was charged with theft of property.

John Clyde Owen, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Colin Anthony Sadler, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear/bond jumping.

Dustin Lee Tomasso, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, criminal violation of probation and passing of a forged instrument.

Kandy Carmelita Williams, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, attendance violations and failure to appear/bond jumping.

Hilary Renae Woods, 26, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Nov. 17

Donovan Lee Louis Adams, 41, of Watertown, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.

Geri Lynn Brown, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Alazae Taeshaun Burns, 20, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Mateo Caremello Diego, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

America Bianca Douglas, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic violence with conditional release.