Police reminds residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activities

A local person posted online about an incident that involved a person acting suspicious in the Aldi parking lot in Lebanon. The incident was not immediately reported to police. It was shared on Facebook several times.

Lebanon police reported that, while the social media posts were noted, there was one complaint call about suspicious activity in the area, and it was taken Tuesday afternoon.

“For those who have been following reports of suspicious activities at Aldi Foods, we want to remind everyone that these types of incidents need to be reported immediately to our department, so we can respond and investigate,” the department said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanon police have also increased patrols in the area to look out for any suspicious activity.

For those who see suspicious activity, contact Lebanon police at 615-444-2323. In an emergency situation, dial 911.