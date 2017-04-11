Police arrest barricaded subject in Mt. Juliet

A police officer noticed a BMW going “well over 20 mph over the speed limit” on Old Lebanon Dirt Road, Chandler said, and the officer attempted to make a routine traffic stop.

Rather than pulling over, the driver in question apparently continued to drive and eventually pulled into a long driveway on Old Lebanon Dirt Road and eventually got out of the vehicle and ran into the detached garage at the home.

The officer called for backup, and eventually more Mt. Juliet police officers, the department’s Special Response Team and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations Team responded to the scene.

“The officers did not run in after (the suspect), they maintained a safety perimeter, which is common,” Chandler said.

Three people not believed to be associated with the suspect walked out of the garage at some point, Chandler said.

Once police were able to secure the perimeter, they attempted to negotiate with the suspect to coax him into coming out of the detached garage, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Police made their way into the garage and conducted an initial search that was unsuccessful. During a second search, the suspect was found in the ceiling in a loft area in the garage.

“He was very well hidden,” Chandler said.

Police took the suspect into custody and he was transported to Wilson County Jail. He also faces drug charges, as police found what was believed to be cocaine in the suspect’s vehicle. Police did not reveal the suspect’s name Tuesday afternoon, but he was described as a black male suspect.

The road was not closed during the incident, and photos of the scene circulated on social media as the situation was ongoing, Chandler said.

“When we have major incidents, we do monitor social media to see what types of photos are going out … we don’t really like those photos to go out, because the individual we’re dealing with, who ran from us inside the home, could be monitoring the same social media,” Chandler said. This could alert the suspect to the location of police officers around the perimeter of the home, he added.

“It doesn’t bother us if you take (photos), jut try not to share them until the incident is over.”

Chandler posted a live video update on the police department’s Facebook page after the incident was resolved.