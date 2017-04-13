TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Rutherford County

At about 3 p.m., a deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office went to an address on Double Spring Roads to make contact with Jeffrey Underhill, 54, to serve an arrest warrant stemming from an incident earlier this week.

At some point, a physical altercation happened in the driveway between Underhill and the deputy. During that altercation, the deputy fired his weapon and hit Underhill.

Underhill was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated. The deputy sustained minor injuries from the scuffle.

As of Thursday morning, TBI officials confirmed that Underhill remained at the hospital and received continued treatment.

Underhill was armed during the altercation with the deputy, TBI officials confirmed.

Per TBI policy, the name of the deputy involved in the incident was not released. The TBI will allow the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to release that information as the agency sees fit.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Upon its conclusion, the case will then be turned over to the district attorney’s office for his review.