Local judge involved in parking lot incident

Kina Moore, of Nashville, reported the incident Thursday to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, and she was referred to the Lebanon Police Department as the agency with jurisdiction.

Moore told police after she left court Monday, she stopped for gas and noticed a crack on the rear bumper of her vehicle. According to a report from the Lebanon Police Department, Moore said she could not initially report the incident due to work.

Police investigated the incident and saw a pickup truck back into Moore’s car on the day and time in question on surveillance video. The truck driver pulled away and parked at a different spot in the parking lot.

The collision was not reported and the driver, who was identified as Barry, 80, did not leave information.

When interviewed by police, Barry confirmed the incident and was issued state citations for failure to give immediate notice, failure to give information and leaving the scene of an accident. He is scheduled to appear in court June 26.