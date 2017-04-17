Former mental health counselor charged with TennCare fraud

After receiving information from authorities at TennCare, TBI agents began investigating Thelma Dees-Johnson on Oct. 26, 2011.

Dees-Johnson, a licensed practical counselor, was the owner of Bridgeway Mental Health Services.

During the investigation, agents determined during a period of several years, Dees-Johnson may have submitted claims to TennCare for counseling services she did not perform. Agents suspect Dees-Johnson was not at her office on some days her services were billed.

In 2015, Dees-Johnson dissolved the company and moved to Palatka, Fla.

On March 24, a Davidson County grand jury returned an indictment charging Dees-Johnson, 61, with one count of TennCare fraud of more than $60,000. On Friday, she was booked into the Davidson County Jail and held on $25,000 bond.