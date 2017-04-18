Sheriff’s office to hold Drug Take-Back Day

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the drop-off location at the courthouse next to the sheriff’s office at 105 E. High St. in Lebanon.

“We strongly encourage you to take this opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of expired or medication you are no longer taking,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Your home medicine cabinet is often where young people begin experimenting with drugs. It’s important to recognize this could happen to someone in your home, including your child, your grandchild or your neighbor’s child. Please take precautions to avoid a tragedy involving your prescription drugs.”

Americans turned in more unused prescription drugs at the most recent DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day than on any of the previous 10 events since it began in 2010. The majority of prescription drug abusers report in surveys that they get their drugs from friends and family.

Medications used for legitimate reasons are often subject to theft, and they can also lead to addiction and ultimately even drug trafficking.

Bryan said there is a national epidemic of prescription drug abuse that is often the motive in numerous crimes.

“We appreciate cooperative efforts such as this one,” Bryan said. “We are happy to be able to provide a place where you safely and conveniently dispose of such medicines when they are no longer needed or wanted.”

Anyone who would like to drop off medication or drugs, prescription or otherwise, can drop it off at the event April 29, with no questions asked. No syringes, whether used or new, and no inhalers will be accepted.