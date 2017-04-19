logo

Crime

Police seize drugs, cash, vehicles in raid

Staff Reports • Today at 6:07 PM

In a coordinated effort between the Lebanon Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants executed in Lebanon on Wednesday morning resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and vehicles.

In total, the searches netted three seized vehicles, large amounts of prescription drugs, narcotics, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, five weapons (two of which were stolen) and more than $6,000.

Police executed the warrants at 615 Cleveland Ave. and 211 W. High St., and the two locations are connected.

The target of the investigation is 61-year-old Geary Jackson Sr., who owns the Cleveland Avenue residence.

Case information will be presented to a Wilson County grand jury, and Jackson could face multiple charges stemming from the investigation. 

