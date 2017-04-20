Mt. Juliet police to jump with Army parachute team

Both police leaders will be skydiving with a member of the Golden Knights on Monday afternoon. Prior to the jump, Hambrick and Chandler will undergo an introduction, training and be fitted for a jumpsuit.

“The purpose of this event is to recognize individuals in the community who represent the Army values and create lasting partnerships to support both organizations,” said U.S. Army Recruiting Co. Nashville Cmdr. Anita Brooks.

“This event will allow community leaders to participate in a tandem jump with the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army parachute team.”

The Nashville Recuriting Battalion nominated Hambrick and Chandler. The event will take place at Outlaw Field in Clarksville, and photos and videos of the event will be shared with the community.