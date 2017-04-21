Car stolen from Walmart using car tow dolly

Unknown suspects loaded a white 1997 Nissan Sentra onto a car tow dolly March 9 at around 1:10 p.m., and hauled it off, towed by a red early 2000s model Ford F-150 single-cab pickup truck that had a silver toolbox.

The victim’s car broke down in the parking lot Feb. 1, and he noticed the car was missing March 10. It was reported stolen March 20.

If anyone has information about the crime, they are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.