Mt. Juliet

Car stolen from Walmart using car tow dolly

Staff Reports • Apr 21, 2017 at 4:06 PM

Suspects stole a car from the parking lot at Walmart in Mt. Juliet using a car tow dolly, according to a report from Mt. Juliet police.

Unknown suspects loaded a white 1997 Nissan Sentra onto a car tow dolly March 9 at around 1:10 p.m., and hauled it off, towed by a red early 2000s model Ford F-150 single-cab pickup truck that had a silver toolbox.

The victim’s car broke down in the parking lot Feb. 1, and he noticed the car was missing March 10. It was reported stolen March 20.

If anyone has information about the crime, they are encouraged to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org. 

