Police seek theft suspect

The incident was reported March 15. An accomplice apparently distracted the clerk at Klothes N Motion in Mt. Juliet while another suspect stole credit cards from the clerk’s purse, which was behind the cash register.

The clerk noticed the credit cards were missing after the suspects left the store.

After stealing the victim’s credit card, one of the suspects was captured on surveillance video using the card to make a $430 purchase at Target in Mt. Juliet.

Mt. Juliet police recommend to anyone working in retail or a restaurant establishment to lock up their valuables in a locker or secure area away from view.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.