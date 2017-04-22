Lebanon woman faces murder charges

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched the investigation into Adams on April 18 at the request of 15th District Attorney Tommy Thompson. The investigation began after it was learned she requested an acquaintance find someone to kill her ex-husband. During the investigation, it was revealed Adams met with an undercover agent April 21. She requested the agent kill her ex-husband, and agreed to pay $5,000 to have that done, TBI agents said..

TBI special agents arrested Julia Lane Adams, 39, of Lebanon, on Friday night and charged her with one count of solicitation and one count of first-degree murder. She was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, and held without bond for court.