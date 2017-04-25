Unlocked cars targeted in Mt. Juliet neighborhoods

Cars were targeted in the Saddlewood, Park Glen and Willoughby Station neighborhoods.

The unknown burglars took computerized tablets, sunglasses, cash and several other items. In one particular incident, the suspect found a key in an unlocked car and used the key to steal a car in the same driveway.

The specific streets affected by the burglaries include Saddlewood Drive, Creek Point, Creekfront Drive, Livingstone Lane and Ashmore Court.

Residents are urged to remove all valuables from their cars and ensure doors are locked. Simply locking the car could have prevented each crime, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Homeowners are asked to check any outdoor surveillance video footage to see if suspects were caught on camera in the area.

A $500 reward was offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to the conviction of the offenders responsible for the crimes.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling the tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.