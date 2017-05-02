Police officer involved in I-40 crash

According to Lebanon police spokesperson Cpl. P.J. Hardy, officer Jeff Scott was positioned in a patrol car on the shoulder of I-40 near mile marker 231 with blue lights turned on in order to warn approaching traffic of crash up ahead around 4:30 p.m..

An approaching motorist collided with another vehicle in the lane and was pushed into officer Scott. The motorist that collided with the patrol car had attempted to change lanes in accordance with the move-over law when they collided with another vehicle in the outside lane.

The vehicle was then pushed back into officer Scott’s patrol car, which was not moving. The force pushed the cars into a retaining wall on the right shoulder of the interstate.

Four cars total were involved in the crash.

Officer Scott and three others were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure to be treated for injuries.

Hardy said officer Scott received no visible injuries.