Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 12

Elisha Bates Pruitte, 41, of Palmyra, was charged with aggravated assault.

Samantha Jane Richards, 31, of Clarkrange, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

James Zachary Richardson, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Elliott Lee Segroves, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Brittany Nichole Speakman, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Feb. 13

Sophia Ann Ambrose, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

William Daniel Appleton, 58, of Old Hickory, was charged with public drunkenness.

Randolph Anthony Bradley, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property.

Darrit James Christian, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Robert Wayne Clark, 45, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

Lamar Lamarcus Couch, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and violation of conditional release.

Charles Richard Cripps, 44, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamaine Markuis Crowell, 23, of Nashville, was held for court.

Terry Lynn Cunningham Jr., 32, of Lebanon, was charged with burglary of motor vehicle, vandalism and theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Donnie Wayne Earps, 54, of Gordonsville, was held for court.

Scotty Blaze Eaton, 26, of Watertown, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Benjamin Jim Flanagan, 39, of Lancaster, was charged with violation of probation.

Brett Leighanna Gilder, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Rodriquiez Barry Hardy, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Shavon Neal, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Danvechio Cocheese Patton, 34, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Daniel Charles Pinkham, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Labar Sanchez Pratt, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with false reporting to an officer and misuse of 911.

Danny Ray Smith, 33, of Gallatin, was held for court.

Michael Wayne Starks, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and aggravated assault.

Marvis Darnell Sweatt, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.