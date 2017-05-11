Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 17

Donald Ray Barnes, 46, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Matthew William Bennett, 28, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

Kristen Dianne Bentley, 35, of Shelbyville, was charged with assault.

Jose Alfredo Campuzano-Guia, 23, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving without a license.

Caleb Mason Collins, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas James Day, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Angel Marie Deckard, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shana Denice Dodd, 38, of Antioch, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edward Andrew Gaddis, 20, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Miguel Angel Garcia, 30, of Old Hickory, served weekend time.

Susie Ann Gordon, 31, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Jonathan Watson Irwin, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth William Jock, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tyrone Lavale Jude, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Iccela Lynnae Kossa, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Jamian Jamarcus McCord, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Nicholas David Minervini, 25, of Lebanon, entered under emergency committal.

Johnny Dean Mullins, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bobby Ray Phillips, 32, of Springfield, was charged with theft of property.

Ashley Dawn Searcey, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Paul David Searcy, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Rayna Marie Jean Slaughenhoupt, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of aggravated statutory rape.

Carlos Dewayne Smith, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tristan Elizabeth Smith, 24, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Edgar Kurt Storey, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of implied consent and DUI.

Kathy Lynn Vickers, 53, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Patrick Wadri, 35, of Franklin, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Feb. 18

Steven Chad Black, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Susan Ann Bradshaw, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Elisha Cheri Brinkley, 23, of Portland, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kimberly Jo Browning, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal attempt.

Cody Richard Caldwell, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Michelle Marie Carter, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Dustin Wayne Cooper, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, two counts of violation of probation, six counts of forgery/passing a forged instrument, three counts of failure to appear and bond jumping.

Matthew James Diffemderfer, 33, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

David Anthony Granstaff, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence, public indecency, violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Gregory Moreece Grant, 26, of Snellville, was charged with use of false identification, possession or fraudulent use of credit/debit and theft of property.

Tonya Gayle Hasting, 26, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Dominique Antion Holmes, 29, of Dulth, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of simple possession of drugs, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Bernard Howse, 50, of Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Stephen Dale McCormick, 47, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Cameron Marquis Osborne, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Jessica Taylor Revels, 22, of Portland, was charged with DUI.

Billy Dale Saulsbury, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Cynthia Rebecca Stevens, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile/joyriding.

Brandon James Thompson, 27, of Mt. Juliet, served weekend time.

James Samuel Vaden, 19, of Watertown, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and underage DWI – alcohol.

Travis Vincent Walter, 19, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Feb. 19

Kayla Blair Bennett, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Marcus Darrel Davenport, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and two counts of simple possession of drugs.

Harold Lane Fitts, 34, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jackie Joseph Foster, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Aliyyah Lena Haynes, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Randi Gayle Hilderbrand, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal violation of probation, two counts of theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000, theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000 and burglary/burglary of a motor vehicle.

Brandon Curtis Hyatt, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

John Steven Malone, 42, of Chestnut Mound, was charged with emergency committal.

Stephanie Lynn McPeak, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of conditional release domestic.

Christopher Lee Roberts Moran, 22, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Jamie Renea Morris, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI by allowing.

Cody Landon Mosley, 20, of Murfreesboro, was charged with underage DWI – alcohol.

Eushikia Shonte Newell, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Angela Dawn Riddle, 45, of Liberty, was charged with violation of probation.

Neil Chito Rocha, 38, of Knoxville, was charged with DUI.

Jeffery Leonta Seay, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Maghan Keating Urquhart, 33, of Little Rock, Ark., was charged with DUI.

Ashley Nicole Vazques, 22, of Columbia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of drugs.

Amber Maree Winchester, 21, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Feb. 20

Terry Scott Austin, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Walser Bick, 52, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Kade Dodson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of bringing contraband into jail, two counts of drugs simple possession and violation of probation.

James Ray Gregory, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Randell Edward Griffith, 29, of Nashville, was charged with domestic assault.

Jacquest Michele Hall, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Travis Sentell Jackson, 38, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

