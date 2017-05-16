Lebanon police set up fund for grieving family

Samantha Hudson is a third-shift dispatcher with Lebanon police. Chase Hudson was killed when a dump truck rear-ended the Hudsons’ vehicle when the driver was apparently distracted by something that fell inside his vehicle, according to a report from Metro Nashville police.

The Lebanon Police Department released a statement on social media Tuesday morning, along with a link to the funding website.

“Our hearts are broken, our words are few, and our prayers are many,” the statement said. “We grieve for we have no answers. One of our police family members has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of their child.”

“Super hard day for our work family,” Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice said in a social media post Monday night. Please pray for God’s comfort and healing for the family’s loss.”

To donate to the fund, visit youcaring.com/samanthahudson-824722.