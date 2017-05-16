TBI investigates Carter County officer-involved shooting

Preliminary information indicates that just before 7:30 p.m., deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office saw a person traveling along Highway 67 in Elizabethton who was known to have outstanding warrants.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver, who was identified as Buford S. Whitson, 47, but he did not stop.

Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle, and shortly after it entered the city limits of Johnson City, Whitson drove through the median and into oncoming lanes of traffic on Highway 67 before stopping the vehicle.

As deputies attempted to take Whitson into custody, he allegedly pointed a gun at them. The deputies fired shots at Whitson. He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The TBI has a team of agents and forensic scientists working to gather any and all relevant details. Findings will be shared with the district attorney for review.

As is TBI policy, officers involved will not be identified.